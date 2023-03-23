Weed man sentenced for hitting wife twice with car

Staff report

A Weed man was sentenced on Tuesday, March 21 to eight years in state prison for driving an SUV into his wife twice in 2022, according to the Siskiyou County District Attorney's Office.

Gabriel James Wood, 36, was sentenced for inflicting traumatic injury upon his wife, leading to the loss of her leg; for an earlier misdemeanor, also a domestic violence case; and two instances of driving while drunk, District Attorney Kirk Andrus announced.

On Feb. 18, 2022, Wood, his wife and a male friend were driving to Weed from Yreka when the couple began to argue. Wood was driving their Suburban, Andrus reported.

His wife told the court Wood forced her out of the vehicle and onto the ground along a highway guardrail. While she stood up, Wood got behind the wheel of the SUV and drove it into her, "pinning her to the guardrail and crushing her leg. He then backed up and did it again."

His wife crawled over the guardrail to avoid Wood hitting her again. The two men picked her up and drove her to the hospital.

California Highway Patrol officers confronted Wood in the hospital waiting room. At that time, his clothes had his wife’s blood and tissue on them, Andrus reported.

Medical staff moved Wood's wife to a Redding hospital where most of her leg was amputated. She now uses a prosthesis, according to Andrus.

Wood "admitted guilt" and also pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor assault charge on June 6, 2019, and to two cases of driving with at least .08% blood alcohol in 2021.

"Wood had previously been convicted of a felony assault charge from 2016, as well as two misdemeanor charges from 2017 with his wife as the victim," Andrus reported. "He admitted guilt for all of these charges on Jan. 24."

Wood received the maximum sentence, eight years in state prison for mayhem; a crime that involves "removing or permanently damaging or disfiguring a part of a person’s body," Andrus said in the announcement. He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail for the misdemeanors.

Mayhem "is generally the sentencing equivalent of attempted murder,” Andrus said in the announcement. “In this case, my primary concern was punishment for this unthinkable crime and to fulfill the wishes of the victim ― who has had to live through this nightmare. She is a tough, resilient woman who adamantly did not want (Wood) to lose the rest of his life over this, though she agreed that he should have a severe punishment."

Wood also has three drunk driving convictions in Oregon from 2007 to 2009.

At his sentencing, Wood expressed regret for his actions and hope his wife and children will forgive him, according to Andrus.

His wife said she is "happy to be alive and to have beautiful children who have suffered this loss with her," Andrus said. "She expressed her prayers for those suffering with domestic violence and substance abuse" and said the "only justice she seeks is the feeling of freedom."