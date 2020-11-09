Read Across Siskiyou: Here's how to get a free book for your kids
Wednesday, Nov. 18 is the date for the 13th annual Read Across Siskiyou event, sponsored by First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission.
“The Lion and the Mouse” is available in English and Spanish, free of charge to all young children in Siskiyou County at their local Family and Community Resource Centers on Nov 12.
This year, the story of choice is an introduction to the wonderful world of fables. The story offers wisdom about the importance of kindness and friends and that all creatures, large and small, are capable of great deeds.
Pickup locations:
Butte Valley Montessori - (530) 397-2293
Dunsmuir Community Resource Center - (530) 235-4400
Family and Community Resource Center of Weed - (530) 938-9914
Happy Camp Community Center - (530) 493-5117
HUB Communities Family Resource Center, Montague - (530) 459-3481
Mt. Shasta Community Resource Center - (530) 926-1400
Scott Valley Family Resource Center - (530) 468-2450
Tulelake/Newell Family Resource Center - (530) 667-2147
Yreka Community Resource Center - (530) 842-1313
To keep informed and up to date on specific Read Across Siskiyou Events, visit www.facebook.com/First5Siskiyou.