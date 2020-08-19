City of Mount Shasta Legal Notice - Public Hearing and Discussion

Mount Shasta Herald

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR DISCUSSION OF POSSIBLE STATE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT – CORONAVIRUS ROUND 1 (CDBG-CV1) APPLICATION(S)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that City of Mt. Shasta (herein “City”) will conduct a virtual public (meeting/hearing) on August 24th, 2020 at 5:30,virtually in order to discuss eligible activities for funding under the next fiscal year’s (July 1 to June 30) State administered Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Round 1 (CDBG-CV1) Program. Funding for the State administered CDBG-CV1 program was published in a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) on June 5, 2020. Eligible cities and counties may submit applications for funding according to the NOFA. The City can apply for an amount not to exceed $75,228.00. Eligible activities under the CDBG program include homeownership assistance and housing rehabilitation programs; public facility and public improvements projects (including public improvements in support of new housing construction); public service programs, planning studies, economic development business assistance and microenterprise activities. Eligible activities under the CDBG program must meet one of the three national objectives listed in federal statutes: benefit to low –moderate income households or persons; elimination of slums and blight; or meeting urgent community development need (with prior department approval). The City anticipates submitting an application under the CDBG-CV1 NOFA published June 5, 2020. The application is due on August 31, 2020. CDBG-CV1 funds must be expended within a 12-month period from the start of the activity. The purpose of this public hearing is to give the public an opportunity to make their comments known regarding what types of eligible activities the City should apply for under the State administered CDBG-CV1 program to respond to the impacts of COVID-19. If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, please contact Muriel Howarth Terrell at (530) 926-7523. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may direct written comments to the City of Mt. Shasta, California, at 305 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd. , or you may telephone 530-926-7523 In addition, information is available for review at City Hall located at 305 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd. during Monday-Friday 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. The City of Mt. Shasta promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low- and moderate-income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, marital status or handicap. #8777 MSAN PUB. AUG. 12,19 2020