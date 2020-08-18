Obituary: Mary Warner

Staff reports

Mary Warner passed away on April 3 2020, peacefully at her home with her family by her side at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Warner and step-daughter Carolyn Warner.

Mary was born in Castella, California on January 3, 1926 to Marco and Giovanna Gheller. Her parents immigrated to Castella from Italy. Her father worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and her mom was a homemaker.

Mary grew up in Castella along with her sister Ida Houdashelt and brother Bruno Gheller. Together they shared a wonderful childhood. She graduated from Dunsmuir High.

She went on to stay in Oakland to live with her aunt for awhile and returned to Castella where she worked at the Engle Inn as a waitress and met her husband. They were married in 1946 and lived in the stone cabins along the Sacramento River in Castella, Arthur worked at the Castella Mill, work wasn’t plentiful so they decided to move to Daly City, They stayed there for a few years and moved to San Bruno to be closer to her work. She thoroughly enjoyed her job where she was employed at Eimac in San Carlos for 39 years.

During that time she became a Jehovah’s Witness and dedicated her life by water baptism along with her husband. She enjoyed the ministry work and made so many friends along the way.

Mary moved to Dunsmuir a er her retirement and spent the remainder of her years there. She loved to travel and go grocery shopping and just plain shopping. She was an amazing cook and she loved having family get togethers. But what we all loved most was her homemade blackberry jam. She loved going blackberry picking.

I could say so much about my mom. She was an extraordinary lady, so much energy and zest for life, I called her Mighty Mouse, she was a true inspiration for so many and will be so missed. It’s taken me a while to write this and come to terms with it all.

Mary is survived by her son Greg Warner (Marilyn), daughter Leslie Elgin (Ken), step-daughter Claris Bozzini, 9 grandchildren and 13 Great grandchildren.

Thank you to Mercy Hospice Mt Shasta for all your care.

No services are planned at this time.