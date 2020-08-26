Obituary: Margie Ellen (Dorrell) Duncan

Margie Ellen (Dorrell) Duncan, 81, passed away on August 1, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Live Oak, California, surrounded by family.

Margie was born February 8, 1939 in Omaha, Arkansas, to Andy and Martha Dorrell. She was a alumni of Dunsmuir High School. Daughter of a railroad family she moved many times. In childhood and adulthood she lived in many places like Klamath Falls, Oregon, and Dunsmuir, Chico, rural Orville, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Roseville, Rio Linda, Rocklin, Sacramento, Mount Shasta and Lake Shastina all in

California. Margie also lived in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Margie married Lyle Duncan on September 10,1955 in Carson City, Nevada, in the

Presbyterian church. She was a co-owner and founder of Senior Signals (later renamed

Silent-i-Com), a silent home security company in the Sacramento area back in the industry’s infancy.

On October 6,1980 she “came up with an idea for a neighborly alarm system (called the Silent Informer)”. With family member’s help the idea became reality. She later sold her interest in the business.

Margie was a civil servant working at the Sacramento Army Depot for several decades, mainly handling assignments in personnel and procurement of supplies.

Margie also raised her four daughters along with her late husband, Lyle. She is survived by her four daughters Patti (Marty) Schneider, Suzie (Steven) Spehling, Sandy (Ken) Husband and Kim (Clay) Forbes, sisters Jannie Milby and Betty Sue Morford, a brother AJ Dorrell, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Lyle and a sister Darlene.

One of her favorite pass times was playing pinochle with her late husband Lyle, her late brother-in-law Bill and her sister-in-law, Darlene of Edgewood. Margie was generous, loving and will be greatly missed.

She was laid to rest next to the love of her life of 60+ years, Lyle, and four generations of Duncan family at the Henley- Hornbrook Cemetery on August 8th.