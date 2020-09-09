Obituary: Luz Hawk

Staff reports

Luz Fabiola Gomez y Pardo Khoury Hawk was born on the family hacienda in Guayabal, Colombia on January 25, 1942 and she emigrated to the United States when she was 20 to help care for young nieces and to go to college to develop her facility in English.

Look back on her whole life, she was a flowering of love that blessed all that came into her orbit. She lives in the five children she raised and her grandchildren and her husband of 44 years.

A weaver of life and beauty that is reflected in the garments she wove on her big loom and the gardens she created in every home she lived in, San Diego; Lanikai, Hawaii, and for the past 20 years in Mount Shasta. Her courage in living with Parkinson's for 19 years and her ability to maintain her love and great spirit and mental clarity through all the challenges is an inspiration to all that know her.

She will always live in our hears.

Luz passed peacefully in her home on August 27, 2020.