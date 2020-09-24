Obituary: 'Moe' Turek

Staff reports

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

Maurice “Moe” Turek died peacefully of natural causes, on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Moe was born in Pierce, Nebraska on October 14, 1924 to Adolph and Ann Turek. After his discharge from the Navy he moved to Vallejo, California. He served in the Navy during WWII on the USS Birmingham, and survived a torpedo attack that landed him in the North Atlantic Ocean. Moe worked in retail for over 50 years.

He married the love of his life, Florence “Flo” Debonis Turek who preceded him in death in 2015.

After he retired, he was an active member of the Italian Lodge located in Vallejo. He spent many hours in the kitchen cooking up large pots of authentic Italian spaghetti sauce with his Italian buddies.

Moe and Flo later moved to McCloud where he and Flo quickly made friends and assimilated into the McCloud community. After Flo's passing Moe looked forward to the breakfast gang at the downtown cafe. He also enjoyed and supported McCloud's high school sporting events.

He was a jokester, loved bingo and gardening. Moe also took great pride in his beloved T-Bird and often times he was seen washing it down or just sitting in it waiting for a chauffeur. Moe was an animal lover and it didn't take long for the dogs around town to remember he had dog treats in his pocket. Moe was an extremely friendly guy so he never met a stranger he didn't like.

He leaves behind his loving children and grandchildren: Toni Angle (Dave), Ray Angle (Susan), Zachary Angle, Gretchen (Joe), Sophia and Sam Del Rosario. His adoring nieces: Beverly Byrne (Mike), Patti Lucas (Jim) and many great nieces and nephews. Also his nieces and nephews from Flo's side of the family whose lives he touched in a very special way. And of course, the many friends in town and the ones he met along the way.

A special thanks to his caregivers Rebecca and Shirley Chandler who provided him with excellent care, compassion and friendship. Our appreciation goes out to the staff at Shasta View Nursing Center where Moe was kept safe and comfortable in his final days. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to send a memorium, please do so to: McCloud Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 640, McCloud CA 96057; or Siskiyou Humane Society, 1208 North Mt. Shasta Blvd., Mt. Shasta, CA 96067.