Obituary: Virginia Fredericks

Staff reports

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Virginia Fredericks, “mom” to many people, on Friday September 4th, 2020. It was 49 days before her 101 birthday!

Virginia was born October 23, 1919 in Thayer Kansas. She moved to Dunsmuir California at the age of 1. When she was 10 years old she moved to Mexico City for 14 years. During World Word II, she returned to Dunsmuir to work as a grease monkey on the railroad until the war ended.

While working on the railroad she met and later married Richard (Dick) Fredericks in 1947. They had 31 years together and three children. She lived in Mount Shasta in the home they shared until her passing.

Dick and Virginia spent their years together working their gardens and always going to town for coffee.

Virginia is survived by a daughter Kathryn (Alan) Peachey and a son Richard (Wanda) Fredericks of Salem, Utah. Virginia was one of 13 children. She also leaves behind her sister Raquel (93 yrs old) and a brother Ricardo (88 yrs old) in Mexico City along with many other relatives in Mexico. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband and oldest daughter Margaret.

Virginia was blessed with seven grandchildren, one step-grandchild, 15 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Virginia had many friends over the years. She loved Bingo at the senior center. She was known for crocheting baby hats and blankets for many newborns at the hospital and afghan’s for family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.

The family wishes to thank Mercy Hospice for the loving care of Virginia in her final days.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.