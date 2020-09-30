Obituary: Corrina Chandler

Staff reports

Fifty five year old Yreka resident Corrina Sue Chandler, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding. Corrina had lived in Siskiyou County for 25 years, after spending time in Washington and Alaska.

Corrina was born in Longview Washington to Floyd and Barbara Hoven on April 3, 1965. She graduated from Weed High School, and spent 30 years as a waitress. Corrina had a creative eye, as many of her hobbies required it. She loved scrapbooking, bead work, drawing, and coloring. She had an obsession with good pens, and was always working on a creative piece. She enjoyed going to various casinos in the region, and she loved

making trips to the coast, especially Crescent City, Brookings, and Eureka. Corrina loved her animals - whether it was her rabbit or her dog, she always had one with her. Above all, Corrina loved and valued the time she spent with her grandkids.

Corrina was preceded in death by her father, Floyd, and an infant daughter, Jessica. She is survived by her mother, Barbara of Brookings, her children: Amber (Taylor) Super of Yreka and Michael Chandler of Weed; siblings Ronda Collier of Yreka and John Hoven of Brookings; and by five grandchildren: Kaylin, Kiera, Eboni, Anthony, and Tyson.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held for Corrina at Girdner Funeral Chapel on Thursday October 1st at 1:00 PM. Due to Covid requirements, attendance will be limited, face masks required, and seating with your family unit is strongly encouraged. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.