Obituary: Estelle Sanchez

Estelle Sanchez passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 at Madrone Hospice House in Yreka California at the age of 103.

Estelle was born in Tucson Arizona on September 1, 1917 to Nicholas Durazo and Lucia German. She was the youngest of 22 children. She was born into a family of faith and was a devoted member of the Catholic Church.

Estelle was raised during her younger years in Tucson and later moved to Southern California. It was there that she met and married Herbert Sanchez on September 3, 1939. Estelle and Herb were blessed with six children: Arnold, William, Ronald, Robert, Kathleen, and Kenneth.

Estelle was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She supported her family through the many passions and diffculties of their lives. In addition to being a fantastic and wonderful mother, Estelle was a yoga instructor and taught several years in Los Angeles, Tecate and Mount Shasta. Estelle loved to travel. When her children were young she'd pack the family up for adventures to Rosarto Beach, Arizona, Disneyland and summers in El Monte. When the children were grown she continued her travels with Herb, friends and her beloved sister – in-law Micha.

Her travels included Alaska, Israel, Rome, Mexico and New Zealand. Estelle was an avid walker and a legend in the annual Mt. Shasta 4th of July walk run race. She continued her daily exercises and swim classes well into her nineties.

Estelle was an amazing woman and loved by her family and all who knew her. She will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her parents Nicholas and Lucia, husband Herb, her sons Arnold, Ronnie, William and Kenneth and her grandson Andrew Roel.

She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Robert and Linda Sanchez of Mount Shasta, Ca and her daughter and son in law Kathleen and Stephen Roel of Lenoir City, Tennessee. Estelle was the beloved grandmother to Sheila (Loran) Speer, Anthony (Jodi) DeBortolo, Andrew Roel, Adam Huddleston, Daniel (Phary) Sanchez, and step grandmother to Amy (Brian) Brodkorb and Bryan (Jamie) Telegin. She was blessed with 18 adored great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.

A celebration of Estelle’s life will be announced at a later time.