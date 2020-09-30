Obituary: Vaune V. Dillmann

Mount Shasta Herald

Vaune V. Dillmann passed away suddenly on September 22, 2020.

Born in 1946 in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was the youngest of five children. At age 18, he drove to California by himself, and worked with the Oakland Police Department starting from a young age. He went on to become a canine handler, and was awarded Police Office of the Year during his law enforcement career. While living in

Oakland, he met and married the love of his life, Barbara, who was working as a teacher at the time. Together, they purchased, fixed up, and sold investment properties for many years. They moved to Weed in 1975 to start a family.

While living in Siskiyou County, he operated the Black Butte Saloon for over 20 years, before starting the Mt. Shasta Brewing Company. It was a lifelong dream of his to operate a brewery, as an homage to his German roots.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Niccole Dillmann Pulis, and son Justin Dillmann (and daughter-in-law Ildiko). He is also survived by four granddaughters, Avery, Adalyn, Nelli, and Noemi.

A member of Rotary, the Lions, the Siskiyou County Fair Board, and the Weed Chamber of Commerce, he was deeply invested in his community, organizing funds to pay for the Weed arch, and maintaining close connections with the irrigation district and the County Supervisors.

He will be remembered for his generosity, always helping those in greatest need. He took great pride in restoring an old, broken thing, and passing it along to others who valued it.

A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at Holy Family Catholic Church in Weed, California, at a later date.