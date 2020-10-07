Obituary: Edythe Clara Davis

Mount Shasta Herald

Edythe Clara Davis Edythe Clara (Maxwell) Davis, 99, of Central Point, Oregon, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her residence.

She was born September 20, 1921 in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Edythe grew up in Iowa where she survived lock jaw at a young age. She was a Church of Christ member, loved vegetable and flower gardening, and camping with her family.

Her family was everything to her. Edythe worked many jobs and completed two years of college at COS after her family was raised. She was married to Charles “Bucky” Davis and they had three sons, Charles, Michael (Renné), and Gordon (Maria). Her son, Charles, died at 7-years-old from leukemia.

She is also survived by many grandchildren, LeeAnn Culbertson (David Jr.), Katina Stadler (Tim), Justin, Curtis (Rebecca), Marsha (Paul Grove), and Christopher (Lisa), as well as many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Her final resting place is at Mt. Shasta Memorial Park with her husband and son.