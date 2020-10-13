Obituary: Keith Alan McIntosh

Mount Shasta Herald

On September 17, Keith Alan McIntosh passed away in Yreka, California. He was born November 22, 1961 to Bob and Maxine McIntosh in McCloud, California.

Keith graduated from McCloud High School in 1979. He worked as a firefighter and EMT for the McCloud Fire Department, as well as working for the U.S. Forest Service as a firefighter and Fire Prevention Technician in the 1980s. Keith attended College of the Redwoods Police Academy and served as a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Weed Police Officer from 1984 to 1993.

After leaving law enforcement following a back injury, he worked for many years as a pharmaceutical rep for Abbot Labs. He was a Mason.

He is preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Kathy (McIntosh) Salyers. He is survived by his brother Robert, nephews Vern Salyers, and Stephen and Charlie McIntosh, and niece Charlotte Salyers. A memorial Celebration will be held in McCloud, California in the spring of 2021 - date to be determined. Correspondence can be sent to P.O. Box 598, McCloud, CA, 96057.