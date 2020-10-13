Obituary: Marie Michelon

Mount Shasta Herald

Our beloved (Clara) Marie Phelps Michelon passed away peacefully at her home in Weed on October 6, 2020. She was 91 years old.

Marie was born in Big Springs on November 21st, 1928 to Rolland and Mildred Phelps. She was the fi h of their six children. She is pre-deceased by all, with the exception of her baby brother, Bill Phelps Russell who adored his big sister to her final days.

The family moved into Yreka a er the untimely death of her father Rolland when she was a small child. Marie attended Yreka Elementary School and Yreka High School. The December a er graduating from YHS, she married the love of her life, Gino Gerimia Michelon; they would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in December of this year. Gino and Marie had five children; Bill and Karen of McCloud, Bob and Kathy, Mike and Margie, Sue and Ron, and Jim and Janie, all of Weed. She was adored by her 28 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, and even a great-great grandchild who all called her Noni, as well as countless nieces and nephews whom she loved deeply.

In their early years, Gino and Marie lived in the Bay Area, where Marie worked as a dental assistant and a telephone operator while Gino was attending college in Marin. They then moved to Chico where Gino finished his degree. A er graduating with his teaching credential, they moved to Weed, where Gino began his teaching career at Weed High School. They raised their family in Weed, participating in all the school and social activities together as a family.

Marie was heavily involved in the community and Holy Family Catholic Church, teaching catechism, participating in the Holy Family Women’s/Altar Society, serving as a leader for the Boy Scouts, 4-H and was honored to be designated as Citizen of the Year in the 1960’s or early 1970’s.

She and Gino served as advisors for the Holy Family CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) for many years. They chaperoned the students on their annual trip to Sacramento for the CYO Convention and several exciting trips with the high school students to the Space Needle in Seattle, Disneyland, and a tour of the California missions. She was a mother to all who crossed her threshold, providing motherly advice to all who asked.

In the late 1970’s, she opened a health food store on Main Street in Weed to provide nutritious foods to our community. She was fully involved in nutrition and sold Neo-Life (now GNLD) products to help others achieve good health as well. To provide nutritious food for her family, Marie was an avid gardener. She fancied herself quite the rancher too: she raised goats, chickens, a cow or two, and even a horse for her children (Bob specifically). She provided goat’s milk to families whose children could not tolerate cow’s milk. Her children used to hide in her corn patch when they were in trouble. Raw corn is the best!! Her garden was unparalleled; she even had tomatoes growing in her pot on the deck during her final days.

She loved her family fiercely and rolled the welcome mat out to all who visited her home, whether they were family or not. Marie’s holiday dinners frequently included others. Whenever she felt someone needed to be loved a bit, not that they were in need necessarily, she provided that love because of her caring nature and compassion toward others.

During retirement, Marie and Gino enjoyed traveling together, square dancing, playing Bridge with friends and lunch dates with the Good Ole Girls (YHS classmates) in Yreka.

Marie was a beautiful adventurous soul, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

The family Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 beginning at 9:30 AM with the Rosary, followed at 10:00 by the Mass. The link to the live streaming of the celebration can be found on the Holy Family website: https://www.holyfamilycatholicchurchweed.org/

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at another date, when conditions allow. Online condolences can be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.