Obituary: Robert Michael Mathany

Mount Shasta Herald

Robert Michael Mathany born on June 19, 1968 and passed away peacefully due to health complications from pneumonia with his family by his side on September 28, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center Redding, CA. He was 52 years old. He was greatly loved by his family members, Rob was kind hearted, generous and loving.

He was born in Mt. Shasta to Mike and Alberta Mathany where he grew up and lived. His mother said “he had a little bit of mischief”. He was a member of Mt. Shasta Swim Team, played little league baseball and soccer.

Rob graduated from Mount Shasta High School class of 1986. He played tackle on the

Varsity Football team during his Junior and Senior year. In his senior year the Bears won the SCL Championship in 1985. He joined the United States Army in 1989 and served for 6 years as an Intelligence Specialist. After boot camp he was stationed at

Fort Huachuca, AZ, Presidio, San Francisco, Fort Hood, TX, and overseas in South Korea. He spent many years serving in a bunker performing highly classified

duties. He had planned on serving for life but his plans were cut short due to testing positive for Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy and Honorably Discharged in 1995. He was a devoted service man while in the Army and according to everyone who knew him, those were the best years of his life.

He leaves behind his Father Mike Mathany, sisters Debbie White and Linda Mathany and was preceded in passing by his Mother Alberta Mathany. He had one nephew Jared White and two nieces Jamie Edwardson and Jenae White along with their spouses. He loved to spoil his family and was very proud of his two great nieces and six great nephews. Uncle Rob was known for his extravagant gi giving for birthdays and the holidays.

Funeral services will be at Mount Shasta Memorial Park Garden of Devotion next year, June of 2021. At that time there will be Military Honors and a small service to honor his life, date and time to be determined. In leu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Organization at mda.org.