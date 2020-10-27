Obituary: Ned Boss

Former Mt. Shasta resident, Ned Erwin Boss, passed away at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta on October 18, 2020, at the age of 84 with loving family by his side.

Ned was born to Albert and Margaurite Boss on January 9, 1936, in Santa Ana, California. He lived in the Mt. Shasta area for most of his life and spent much of his youth on the Boss Ranch, which is now a major part of the Lake Siskiyou Recreation Area. As a young man, he was proud of his athletics, Eagle Scout Merit Badge, and his fast cars. Ned studied Engineering at Compton College in Southern California. Later he served two years in the Coast Guard as a Machinist’s Mate on the Minnetonka Weather Station Ship. Most of his active duty was in Alaskan waters. After his honorable discharge, Ned reenlisted as a reserve for six more years.

After moving back to Mt. Shasta, Ned worked at the Mt. Shasta Fish Hatchery for a short time and then started an Excavation Business. In 1958, Ned married his wife of 54 years, Carol Minoletti.

Ned had a strong sense of public service and community. He was the Mt. Shasta Director of Public Works for 21 years and a volunteer firefighter for 24 years; as well as serving on many Mt. Shasta clubs and committees for which he received many awards for his outstanding service.

Ned loved the outdoors. His many adventures included hunting, fishing, camping, golfing, boating, and working with his John Deere tractor, cruising on his motorcycle, and RV traveling with his late wife, Carol, and his late in-laws, Sylves and Mary Minoletti. A favorite pastime for Ned was playing his piano or organ for his family.

Ned was preceded in death by his wife, Carol , and his brother, Albert.

Ned is survived by his four children: Rhonda and Mike Monaghan, Pam and Mark Barnum, Don and Rosa Boss, and Cheryl and Denny Pigoni; 10 grandchildren: Sean Monaghan, Eric Barnum, Heather Reinhard, Elizabeth Majors, Nelly Burr, Sarah Melvin, Suzette Boling, Michelle Pigoni, Diana Young, and Angie Pigoni; 16 great- grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as his sister-in-law, Donna Boss, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will be having a private burial. In the spring or summer of 2021, the family will have a Celebration of Ned’s Life with family and friends. Notifications will be posted.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to: The Mt. Shasta Firefighter’s Association – Mt. Shasta City Hall 305 N Mt. Shasta Blvd. Mt. Shasta, CA 96067 or to the Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum.

Forever loved and remembered...