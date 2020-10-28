Obituary: Curt Gibbel

Mount Shasta Herald

Born with the pride of his Grandpa Jake on January 2nd, 1951, passed with the same pride on October 12th, 2020.

A man among men; he went to work at Jerry’s Restaurant in Yreka in 1965. Through the years he worked up from dishwasher to cook, then to manager. From there he worked in construction, building houses. They built houses in multiple communities.

Then came a setback, a major motorcycle crash in Yreka. He was hauled to the hospital where they wanted to amputate his leg. He did not allow that! They shipped him to

Medford, Oregon, but had to drop him at the Ashland Hospital, they ran out of plasma, 12 pints. During surgery they lost him twice. With great service and his pride, he lived on to beat the odds.

He was in and out of treatment for three years and wore many casts for the entire time. While in those casts he managed a large apartment complex which he continued for years, even a er surgery to put a rod in his leg. Even a er that his leg never functioned well.

He then applied for a job with a TV cable company, putting cable down the Klamath River. He became a pole climber; he said the exercise would help his leg. He worked his way up to foreman and put cable in several states.

He came back to Yreka and worked for Yreka Transfer helping moving people’s furniture. Then he went to Yreka Transit, driving cement trucks, he became one of the best drivers. Then on to Sousa Ready Mix until he retired at the age of 66.

Besides his friends, most of his entertainment for the past 28 years has been with his partner Julie. They have enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, hunting, traveling in any state and especially enjoyed gold mining. Now at age 69 his time has come. He passed with the pride of his Grandpa Jake.

There will be a later notice for the date and time for his Celebration of Life.