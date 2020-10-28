Obituary: 'Jan' Stewart

Mount Shasta Herald

Elton Jeanette Stewart, better known as Jan, was taken home to be with the Lord after a long productive life on October 21, 2020. Born on January 12, 1939, she was a wife and mother with many talents. She was good at painting with oil and water colors. She liked home décor, crochet and was a very good cook. She was also self-employed as a hairdresser for many years.

She and her second husband Jim could never settle in one place and moved every few years between Mount Shasta and Bakersfield. Active in church, Jan loved to sing in the choir, and participate in other events with friends at both ends of the state.

She enjoyed camping and long walks with her husband and their German Shepherd dogs. Above all she loved her many cats over the years.

In recent years she suffered from advanced Parkinson’s Disease and passed from complications of the disease.

She is survived by Son Troy Hawkins his wife Donna of Bakersfield; daughter Kathryn Errotabere of Bakersfield; step-son Marc Stewart and his wife Teresa of San Jose; stepdaughter Laura Williams and her husband Jeff of Nixa, Missouri; and her sister Karen Larralde of Bakersfield; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Troy and Alma Smith, and her husband of 45 years James Stewart.

Per her wishes there were no funeral or memorial services.

A special thanks to the staff of Senior Lifestyle Homes & Optimal Hospice of Bakersfield.