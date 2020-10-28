Obituary: 'Ron' Alcouffe

Mount Shasta Herald

Ronald P. Alcouffe passed away at home on October 18, 2020, following a short illness. He was 72 years old.

Ron was born in 1948 in Vallejo, near where his family operated vineyards. He moved with his family to Dunsmuir at the age of 8, where he made many lifelong friendships. He graduated from Dunsmuir High School, and worked in the family business, operating Cannon’s Market in Mount Shasta, for more than 30 years.

We will always remember Ron as very social and fun-loving. Ron was a fan of Nascar, the San Francisco Giants, and the 49ers. In his younger years, he enjoyed hot rods, boating, bowling, and gathering at “The Wall” outside of Cannon’s Market to share good times and laughter after softball games. Later on in life, he continued his social gatherings around the pool with family and friends. His fun sense of humor and life of the party presence will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Jolie Alcouffe, children Karley and Jeromy Buhl, Kris Manley, and Nichole Imlay, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Alcouffe, and sisters Paulette Alcouffe and Joanne Koschnick.

Burial services will take place at Mount Shasta Memorial Park on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 1p.m., and the following day, Tuesday November 3rd a celebration of Ron’s life will be held at “The Wall” at Cannon’s Market from 3 to 6 p.m. Please join us in remembrance of Ron to share stories about all of the good times.