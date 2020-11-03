Obituary: Jessica Sherman

Mount Shasta Herald

Jessica Lee Sherman died October 27, 2020 in Sacramento California.

She was born to Gary Sherman and Jennifer Sherman on March 11, 1987 in Tacoma Washington.

Jessica was the loving mother of Nick Kryling, Callie Kryling and Brayden Lewin.

She is survived by her children, fiance Zebulon Lewin, mother Jennifer Crabtree, father Gary (Kimi) Sherman, siblings Justin Tamashiro, Chrissy (James) Montgomery, Jason (Jessica) Crabtree and Morgan Sherman, grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in 2021 or later, depending on the restrictions placed by COVID-19.

More:Mount Shasta mother fighting leukemia faces prospect of bone marrow transplant