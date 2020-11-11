Obituary: 'Bob' Wear

Mount Shasta Herald

James Robert Wear Jr., better known as Bob, died at the age of 91 on November 1, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Weed, California.

Bob is survived by his daughters Sandra Gaines of Squaw Valley and Virginia York of Montague; grandchildren Bobby Reed of Weed, Darren Reed of Willows, and Tracy Gaines of Fresno; seven great grand children and six great-great grand children. He was preceded in death by his wife Dora of 64 years.

Bob was born on December 15, 1928 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to parents Dorothy and James Robert Wear, Sr. He worked for more than 20 years for F.W. Woolworth followed by another 20 years as owner of a Ben Franklin Variety Store.

Bob was a great family man and a loving father. He married Dora Buckner in 1953 and the couple had two children together.

Bob was a social, active man who was deeply involved in the Lions Club for over 46 years. He was also very proud of being a Korean War veteran. Bob loved his family and friends. He sure had the gift of gab.

Bob will continue to live on in our hearts and memories. We take comfort in knowing one day we will all be together in our father’s house.

Military Graveside service will be Saturday, November 21 at 1 p.m. at Willows Cemetery. Pastor Huffman, La Vonne Hinton and Dan Roach will officiate.

Church services will be held on Sunday, November 22 at noon at Church of the Nazarene in Yreka. Travis Simas and Pastor John Fitzpatrick will officiate.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob’s life.