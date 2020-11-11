Obituary: Heather Styers

Mount Shasta Herald

Heather Ann Styers passed away unexpectedly in her home on October 25, 2020 in Sacramento California. Heather was 38 years old.

Born in Mount Shasta, California to Robin and Therese Styers of Weed, California. She attended Weed Elementary School and Weed High School, where she was very active in Key Club and was the Project Chair for the PNW division. During the summer and after school she worked at D and R Hardware on Main Street. After graduation in 2000 she moved to Sacramento to attend CSUS where she worked in the Book Store on Campus.

Soon after graduation she started working for the Sacramento County Office of Education where she worked in several departments but most recently in the Early Learning Department.

Growing up Heather loved the community of Weed and was very active in community services. She helped with many local events such as the Giving Tree at Christmas, museum fund raising, and many activities with Holy Family Catholic Church. She loved music of all kinds and had a beautiful singing voice. She loved singing in the Children’s Choir at church.

Heather was very creative and loved crafts of all kinds. She is known for her love of the color purple and of course glitter everything as was evident by the many craft pieces that filled her home with so many memories. The love of her life was her nephew Ryan Fredrick James LaSalle who lovingly referred to her as Auntie Boogie.

Heather leaves behind her Mother Therese and Father Robin Styers, Sister Kari LaSalle, brother in law Matthew LaSalle, nephew Ryan, grandmother Florence Styers, and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

The mass of Christian burial will be on Saturday, November 14. The rosary will begin at 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m. The funeral will also be live streamed and the link can be found on Holy Family Website www.holyfamilycatholicchurchweed.org.

Donations to her memory can be made to Make a Wish, Sacramento, California or Children’s Pediatric Cancer Foundation.