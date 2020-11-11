Obituary: Maria De Saint Germain

Mount Shasta Herald

Maria De Saint Germain passed away peacefully in her home in Dunsmuir, California on the morning of October 15, 2020. Maria is predeceased by her parents Francisco Viscal and Laura Maria Viscal Garriga. She is survived by her three children Shareef, Sharvin and Maria, their spouses, and her six grandchildren, all of whom she adored.

Maria is originally from Puerto Rico and graduated from the University of Puerto Rico in San Juan. She travelled the world as an airline stewardess and model for Trans Caribbean Airways, before settling down in the Washington, DC area. Maria pursued the essence of spirituality with how she led her life and how she treated others.

She was passionate in her spiritual quest and the desire for love, light, and positivity. Through profound studies of higher learning and universal knowledge of positive insight, she inspired our success. She enjoyed the peace and serenity of Mt. Shasta, making this her home for nearly 30 years. Maria warmly greeted everyone she encountered; from those she had known forever to those she had just met. She was known as a sweet and lovely person who always uplifted others.

Her family invites those who knew her to leave messages of remembrance at the following website:

Everloved.com - Maria De Saint Germain

www.everloved.com/life-of/maria-de-saint-germain/

Maria had a love for animals and financially supported North Shore Animal League - The world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization. A donation to this organization in her name is a wonderful way to honor her memory.

www.animalleague.org