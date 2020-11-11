Obituary: Sharon Albright

Mount Shasta Herald

Sharon Albright passed away at home on October 17, 2020.

Sharon was born and raised in Santa Cruz, California. She later moved to Texas where she started her family and raised two children and started her career in the banking industry. She moved to Siskiyou County in 1989 and was employed by the Siskiyou Opportunity Center, which she enjoyed.

She is survived by her two children, Lisa Manzo and Karl Albright; and her grandchildren, Hope Melody Manzo, Edgar Joseph Manzo, Jacob Lee Manzo, Gage Lee Albright, and Monroe Josie Sky Albright. She is also survived by her brothers, William Kingsland and David Eaton.

Sharon is remembered by her family as a very caring, loving woman who would do anything for her family. She was always there for any of them; including her grandchildren whom she was very proud of. She was always a big part of her grandchildren’s lives and they will miss her dearly.

A private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a lung cancer charity or organization