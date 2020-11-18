Obituary: Karen Lohbeck

Mount Shasta Herald

Karen Ann Lohbeck passed away November 9, 2020 peacefully at home in Castella, California with her husband Rick by her side. Karen was living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease for the past four years.

After graduating from West Bloomfield High School, Karen obtained her x ray technician credential and worked at Martin Place Hospital in Madison Heights, Michigan before moving to Mt. Shasta, California in 1977 where she joined her brother, Keith Towlen (Lesli) and sister, Suzan Towlen (Martin Towbin). Her oldest sister, Barbara (and Dick Ulbrich) arrived in Mt. Shasta in 1978, making our family complete for what would turn into 42 years of four siblings sharing our joys and sorrows, marriages and careers. Karen tended bar at both the Shasta Brown Ranch and the Mt. Shasta Ski Park before continuing her x-ray technician career in McCloud, CA working with Dr. Andy Larson until his retirement.

It was at the Shasta Brown Ranch that Karen met and later married

Mike Lohbeck in Castella. Mike was tragically killed in a water tender accident

leaving Karen a widow. Her determination and fortitude found her next employer, Frank Paolinetti at Frank’s Fuel/Comtech Distributing. Karen was a whiz in math, a wonderfully kind and diligent worker, becoming Frank’s bookkeeper, responsible for all the billing and payroll.

It was then that Karen met the man who would be her life partner for the next 26 years, Rick Campbell. Rick’s children, Cody, Joey and Isabella would become the focus of their lives. Their time together was filled with an abundance of activities and exciting adventures. Rick loved the Demolition Derby held yearly at the Siskiyou County Fairgrounds. Karen named his car “Skull Crusher” and the kids could be seen in the pit or cheering from the stands.

Karen and Rick ventured into several businesses together, putting in the hard work and determination necessary for self employment. Some of those endeavors included All Aboard Espresso, the Hot Dog Depot, Dunsmuir Tire Shop and revitalizing the Hitching Post. Karen finished her long working career employed as payroll manager for the City of Dunsmuir and Marrone Construction.

Rick and Karen married in March of 2019 and continued their love of travel to places they both held dear: Reno, the Oregon coast, exploring beautiful places in their RV around northern California and Southern Oregon, two cruises in the Carribean and a much desired cruise to Alaska. Karen was a voracious reader, an enthusiastic traveler and a collector of antiques. She was a loving and dedicated wife, step mother, sister and friend. Please consider making a donation in memory of Karen Lohbeck to Mercy Mt. Shasta Hospice or the ALS Association Oregon and SW Washington Chapter.