Mount Shasta Herald

Jack Lamont Graham passed away on October 30, 2020. He is predeceased by his son Tony. Dearly missed by his wife of 54 years, Pat.

He will be remembered as a good father, a good husband, and a good friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Siskiyou Humane Society or Mt. Shasta Mercy Hospice.

No services have been planned at Jack’s request.