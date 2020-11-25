Obituary 'Tom' Redding

Mount Shasta Herald

Thomas Redding passed away November 18, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Donald and Norma Redding. He grew up in Lancaster, California where he met his wife Linda.

Thomas became a California Highway Patrol officer in November 1970. He retired from the Dunsmuir Grade Inspection Facility in January 2000 after 30 years with the CHP.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all loved golfing. He was a member of the McCloud Golf Club and Lake Shastina. He belonged to the Mt. Shasta Elks #2333.

Tom leaves behind his wife Linda, daughter Lee Ann, son Curtis, 2-year-old grandson Ty who was the joy of his life and a brother Michel (Sherri) and their family in Bakersfield.

No service is planned at this time. Any donations in his memory can be made to Mercy Hospice Mt. Shasta or the American Cancer Society.