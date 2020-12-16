Obituary: Doreen Coleman

Mount Shasta Herald

Doreen V. Coleman passed away on October 27, 2020 at the Madrone Hospice House in Yreka. She was 89 years old.

Doreen was born December 3, 1930 in Inglewood, California to Arne Eno and Doris (Meader) Hernesmaa. Her father, a mail carrier, was the son of Finnish immigrants who settled in Ely, Minnesota. Her mother, a housewife, was a native of London, England. Doreen grew up in the San Gabriel Valley area of Southern California, and was once

Miss San Gabriel. She attended Mark Keppel High School in Arcadia, California. On October 28, 1955, she married James C. Coleman Jr. in Las Vegas, and made their home in Arcadia, where they raised 2 daughters.

In 1968, the family moved to Corona, California where Jim had been transferred. In 1971, Jim applied for a job with Siskiyou County Public Works Department in Yreka, and they have been residents ever since. Doreen and Jim were members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, and were active in numerous other organizations. They belonged to Stella Chapter of OES, 2 antique car clubs, and Doreen was a volunteer for many years at Siskiyou General Hospital, and later at Fairchild Medical Center, where she worked in the gift shop. She was also a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, and the Siskiyou County Historical Society. She and Jim both retired in 1990. She had worked for the Siskiyou County Welfare Department, running the food stamp office in the courthouse.

Doreen is survived by her two daughters, Linda Black and her husband Floyd of Chico and Pamela Foster and her husband Kenneth (KJ) of Hornbrook. Doreen had two grandsons: Christopher Black and Benjamin Black, and two step grandsons: Kenneth and Christopher Foster. She also had 3 great grandchildren: Kenny, Keira, and Colin Black; and four step great grandchildren: Ava, Bella, Kyson, and Kenneth Foster Jr.

Doreen was preceded in death by her husband in 1995, by both her parents, and by her sister, June Hernesmaa in 2019.

No services are planned. Memorial contributions can be made to Madrone Hospice, 255 Collier Circle, Yreka. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.