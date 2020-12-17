Obituary: 'Jane' Young

Mount Shasta Herald

Katherine "Jane" Young passed away at Mercy Mount Shasta on November 20, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born Katherine Janice Ashford in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on February 2, 1933 to Spike and Ruth Ashford.

Her brother, Robert Ashford, and his wife, Jan, reside in Wenachi, WA. with another brother, Larry Ashford, and his wife, Pat, living in McCloud, CA. She also has a sister, Joanne Krieger, living in Cottonwood, AZ.

Katherine is also survived by her loving husband, Billy Young, of McCloud, CA. She worked for Douglas Aircra, the Mt. Shasta Herald, and CA Fish and Wildlife in Mt. Shasta. She had one son and one daughter. Her son, Brian Lee Young, and his wife, Melonie, currently live in Garibald, OR. and her daughter, Karen Rath, is in Crescent City, OR.

Katherine was affiliated with the American Legion and the local Presbyterian Church in McCloud. She enjoyed square dancing, crafts, and sewing for her friends and family. She also loved to travel all over America with her husband in their motorhome; fishing, boating, and riding snowmobiles along the way and at home.

She is also survived by one grandchild and 4 great grandchildren. Ty Young and his wife, Miranda, live in Tillamook, OR. Her oldest great grandchild, Adam Young, is 19 years old and married to his wife, Josie, in San Diego, CA. where he is serving in the Navy on the USS Carl Vinson. The other great grandchildren are Avery Beacock, 9 yrs. old; Jolene Olivia Young, 6 yrs old; and Charlee Jane Young, 3 yrs. old.

She is greatly loved and will be greatly missed.