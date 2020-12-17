Obituary: Robert Edward Jones, Sr.

Mount Shasta Herald

Robert Edward Jones, Sr., passed away in Susanville on December 7, 2020, at the age of 83.

Born in Madera, California, he graduated from Madera High School (where he met Erna, the love of his life), and attended college briefly before deciding to join the Navy with seven of his friends. He went on to serve four years on the USS Hancock, an

aircraft carrier, where he trained as an electrician.

Following his military service, he worked in Alaska on the early warning radar system. The bulk of his career was spent working for PG&E at hydroelectric plants across the state.

He is survived and dearly missed by his wife Erna, their son Allen Jones (and

daughter-in-law Tammy), and daughter Sonja Wild (and son-in-law Ron.) He was preceded in death earlier this year by his oldest son, Robert Jones Jr. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and many other close relatives and friends.

A member of the Order of the Moose, the Masons, and the Lions Club in Burney, he loved to travel and enjoyed golf and square dancing. Most of all, he will be remembered for his great love of his family, as he was always happiest spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Mount Shasta Memorial Chapel, and a graveside service with military honors will take place at McCloud Cemetery on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Mercy Hospice of Mt. Shasta.