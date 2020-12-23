Obituary: Bonnie Pincin

Mount Shasta Herald

Bonnie Pincin

November 26th 1929 – December 10th 2020

Bonnie was born in Chillicothe Missouri in 1929 to Earl and Edna Young. In 1937, she headed for California with her parents, her sister Joyce, and her two brothers Nile and Bob. They settled temporarily in Mt. Shasta before ultimately moving to McCloud in 1941. There, Bonnie graduated from McCloud high school and met the love of her life, Bill Pincin. She loved to recount how handsome Bill was. Bonnie and Bill were married in Reno in 1948 and proceeded to have four children.

A devoted mother and wife, Bonnie worked hard for her family; with Bill, she established Pincin Trucking in 1965. Bonnie kept the books and made runs to pick up parts. All the while, Bonnie also worked for the McCloud Forest Service Station from 1966 to 1989.

Bonnie was not only an incredibly hard worker though; she knew how to enjoy life. In their retirement, Bonnie and Bill travelled far and wide, from all 50 states to Italy to Australia. Bonnie also loved to have the family over for dinner and remind all the kids, “Mangia!” Bonnie’s warm and welcoming attitude brought people together, and her laughter and charm won the hearts of many. Bonnie is survived by her sister, Joyce, her four children, Cathy, Judy (Tom), Billie (Gary) and Jim (Leslie), 13 grandchildren, and 15 greatgrandchildren plus two on the way, her cat Wally, and her little dog Layla. Due to COVID-19, we will be having a private family service.