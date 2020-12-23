Obituary: Leora Swenson

Mount Shasta Herald

Leora Vida Swenson passed away peacefully December 12, 2020, at the age of 93 with her loving family at her bedside.

Leora was born in Tumalo, Oregon, November 13, 1927; the youngest daughter of Walter and Vida Andrew. While attending Bend High School she worked at a local ice cream and donut shop where she built up enough muscle scooping ice cream to beat any of the high school boys at arm wrestling.

After high school she was employed at the Bank of Bend as a bank teller. She soon

became the head teller. She continued with this job until a friend set her up on a blind date with Vernon. The rest is history.

They married on July 31, 1947, and settled in Oregon. By 1956 they had seven children

and they were living on a horse ranch in Washington State. The ranch was too small so

they loaded the truck with a menagerie of animals and moved to the ranch in Mount Shasta where she continued to live till the time of her passing.

She is survived by her children: Larry Swenson, Sarah Hines, Stanley Swenson, and Vernon Swenson Jr. (Robin) from Mount Shasta. Sally Hupp (David) of Roseville, California and Sue Lynch (Joe) of Prince George, British Columbia. She is survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Leora was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Vernon Swenson, her daughter Nancy Swenson, grandson Jesse Swenson, parents Walter and Vida Andrew, siblings Edna Marie Uptain, Emily Gill and John Andrew.

Leora found great joy in raising her family and helping any and all children she had contact with. She was a PTA member, Room Mother and volunteered at the school. She was a Girl Scout and 4-H Leader for longer than her children were members. She was an amazing cook, avid gardener and animal lover. She enjoyed a great game of cards. Leora had a laugh that could fill a room.

Private services will be held at Mount ShastaMemorialPark. In lieu of flowers please donate to Mount Shasta Hospice. Mount Shasta Hospice provided support and great comfort to Leora and her family in her final days.