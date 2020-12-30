Obituary: Michael Kurt Jackson

Mount Shasta Herald

July 6, 1963 – November 30, 2020

Michael Kurt Jackson passed away on November 30, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1963 in Mt. Shasta, California, where he lived the majority of his life.

Mike had studied to be a nurse and worked in the Mt. Shasta hospital before moving on to other occupations. His favorite jobs included plowing snow for Siskiyou County, cutting Christmas trees during the holiday

season and working various construction jobs. He really enjoyed working with his hands and would spend hours tying flies and making other odds and ends.

Michael really enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing golf. But what he really enjoyed was playing his guitar with his family and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother Trude Jackson. Michael is survived by his father Thomas Jackson, his brother and sister-in-law Tom and Beth Jackson, his nieces Paula Smith and Hannah Jackson, and his great nephews James, John, and Samuel Smith.

A celebration of life gathering will be held sometime in the spring or early summer.