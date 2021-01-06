Obituary: Dirk Rizzo

Mount Shasta Herald

Dirk Allen Rizzo was born to Dewey & Josie Rizzo on June 5, 1956 and lived most of his life in Weed. Dirk passed away from a sudden heart attack a few days before Christmas 2020. His big, loving heart must have been working overtime during his 64 years of life.

Dirk was loved by his family as well as friends who he considered family. He dearly loved his mom Josie and gave her the most thoughtful cards along with yummy chocolates.

Many friends have shared – “Dirk was a good man and one-of-a-kind”. He had a creative wit, endless sense of humor and was quite the prankster! An annual event that Dirk enjoyed immensely was making homemade Italian sausage with family and friends. Teasing targets abound! He was a proud Italian who loved to cook and was always up for a backyard BBQ grilling his delicious ribs while sipping a well-made Manhattan! We especially remember Dirk’s soft, gentle smile. It was a visible sign of the kindness and humor that was uniquely Dirk and will be forever remembered.

Dirk was a passionate sports fan – keeping a close watch on the Giants and 49ers. In his younger athletic days playing sports was high on his list of daily activities. He was always up for a little one-on-one on the basketball court. Weed High Alumni home for the holidays o en gathered for a few trash-talkin’ games at the grammar school gym! Dirk also loved to fish, hunt and golf.

Dirk began working for Raley’s in Carmichael and later transferred to Yreka where he was the manager of the deli department for several years.

Dirk is survived by his mom Josie of Weed; brother Chris (Leeanna, Eva, Cody) of Weed; sister Tina of Sacramento; niece Mindie of Weed; nephew Derick of Weed; great nephew Devin of Folsom and nieces Isabella and Kinsley of Weed. He was predeceased by his father Dewey and his pride and joy labrador, Riz.

Due to Covid restrictions, family will hold a private graveside service at the Winema Cemetery. We plan to gather and celebrate Dirk’s life this summer. In the meantime, please feel free to share your “Dirkie” memories and/or a photo at mtshastachapel.com.

Donations may be made in memory of Dirk to the Winema Cemetery (c/o Zoe Rossetto; 491 College Ave. Weed, CA 96094).