Letter to the Editor: It's still a bargain

Victor Warren

The U.S. Postal Service is in money trouble. The reason why is what Congress did in 2006! Now I don’t know whose idea it was, but they made a law or act or requirement for the postal service to put aside billions of dollars for the benefits of future workers. To me it doesn’t make any sense to do this because the postal service were doing fine with covering their workers before 2006!

What’s worse, even though Congress knew the postal service was in trouble, they wouldn’t allow them to raise the amount of the first class stamp to make up what they needed.

Now I know that a lot of people pay their bills on the internet and get ahold of family and friends on these devices, but there are still millions like me who don’t and we rely on the postal service for our mailing.

So I’m asking all Americans to help our postal service by putting more stamps on your mailing than is necessary. Congress won’t help so we can do this on our own.

Just think about it: now for 50 cents you can mail a letter 3,000 miles and more. Do you think you could mail anything with Fedex or UPS for that much?

I’d be happy if they allowed the postal service to charge $1 for a first class stamp. It’s still a bargain.

Victor Warren, Weed