Letter to the Editor: The best we can be

Jean Nels

What purpose keeps you going from day to day?

After my husband died, I had to take a long look at my life.

My 90 year-old father shared his philosophy of life with me. “I used to think life was hills and valleys – you go through a dark time, then you go to the mountaintop, back and forth. I don’t believe that any more. I believe it is more like two rails on a railroad track, and at all times you have something good and something bad in your life.

“No matter how good things are in your life, there is always something bad that needs to be worked on. And, no matter how bad things are in your life, there is always something good you can be thankful for.

“You can focus on your purposes or you can focus on your problems. With so many problems facing us, it is difficult to focus on our purposes.

“We need to ask ourselves: Am I going to live for possessions? Popularity? Am I going to be driven by pressures? Guilt? Bitterness? Materialism?

“We can be reasonably happy here on earth, but that’s not the goal of my life. What is your goal?” my father asked.

So, I decided my goal is to grow in character, being the best person, I can be. I strive ever forward with this intention, making mistakes and learning from them.

That is what I want for our country too. Be the best country it can be – living up to its promises of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all. Our country has made mistakes. Let’s have conversations that move us forward, learning from the past and envisioning a better future.

And, let’s all vote.

Jean Nels,

Mount Shasta