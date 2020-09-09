Letter to the Editor: For women

Sharon Swingle

It’s been two more years of Congressman Doug LaMalfa’s disturbing practice of voting against women’s rights. Women, LaMalfa disregards your best interests. Here is a brief summary of the important legislation he voted against:

The Paycheck Fairness Act would help to level the persistent wage gap between men and women by using studies, statistics, and rewarding achievements of employers that eliminate pay disparities. The Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019 addresses what was called the “boyfriend loophole” restricting CONVICTED abusers from obtaining firearms. The Equality Act extends the civil rights act of 1964 to ban discrimination based on sex, including a long overdue prohibition of discriminatory practices against pregnancy. Finally, the bill Removing the Deadline for Equal Rights Amendment (ERA,) originally crafted in 1923, would help the ERA to finally become part of the US Constitution. Ratifying the ERA would address the patchwork way we deal with gender and economic inequity legally today. 94% of the public support this legislation.

Please, whether you are a woman or someone who supports them, vote for Audrey Denney this November. We need someone who will vote for the issues that are important to us.

Yreka