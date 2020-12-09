Letters to the Editor: Dec. 9, 2020

Mount Shasta Herald

Hate is terrible

In response to Orlando LaRosa’s letter last week, I am one of the 74 million “stupid” people. You do not know me and just because I have different ideas than you, have you thought that maybe we are right and you are wrong?

This wonderful country we live in lets us think for ourselves and gives us the right to believe differently. I respect your beliefs, you should be open minded enough to respect mine. I don’t want my country changed, our forefathers did a great job. What needs to change are people like you that causes the divide in this country.

Hate is terrible. It fills you up and leaves no room for respect, caring and common sense. I feel sorry for you. At my age I have learned, life is too short for such negative thoughts.

God bless you and our great country.

– Doris Dragseth, McCloud

We hear crickets

I’m writing this letter on behalf of many parents who have children attending Mount Shasta School districts. I’m sure you are aware that Mount Shasta schools have been closed majority of this year due to COVID-19.

Our children are suffering from the lack of education they are receiving. I myself have a first and fourth grader. My fourth grader has progressed with online schooling but is suffering from lack of interaction with his peers and teacher. My first grader has a class of over 20 students, learning is a challenge for her and many of the other students. A 6-year-old’s attention span cannot retain information for a consistent three hours without being distracted. A wide range of parents can agree with me that children of all ages get easily distracted if they are not in a structured environment.

Many families have dual parents working outside of the home which creates a challenge. Working a full time job and going home to be a “teacher” can be very stressful and frustrating for the parent and the child. These struggles apply to stay-at-home parents as well.

I have attended all the school board meetings and when the members are asked why Mount Shasta remains closed while other schools in surrounding areas remain open, we hear crickets.

What are the other schools doing differently with COVID exposures that Mount Shasta is unable to grasp?

In conclusion, my family and many other families are looking into other options and possibly different districts if these closures remain in effect for a longer period of time. I am asking the school board and school staff to make a better decision for our children and our community.

– Joleene Vondrak, Mount Shasta

Move over, Rover

I’ve watched my share of World Series and Super Bowl games in my life. There is always a winner and a loser. The winner celebrates and the loser concedes and moves on. It’s not the end of your life! As sensible adults we accept the outcome, regroup and begin working towards the next season. You can’t go back and change the rules watching instant replays for weeks or months. you don’t go back and change the rules to suit your personal wishes! Creating an alternate universe of lies will not change the outcome of a loss. So “man up” Trump! Grow up and live the reality of this situation. The sooner you and your misled followers accept the loss, the sooner we can move on as a country. Let Trump prove his worth in 2024 if he chooses. Now is not the time to play games with this country and its citizens.

So move over Rover ... we have a country to fix! Nobody likes a sore loser!

– Greg Alden, Mount Shasta

Record generosity

As hosts for North State Giving Tuesday, we are ecstatic about preliminary results showing unprecedented cash donations totaling $1,125,106 raised for the betterment of the North State! In addition, online donors committed a collective 17,519 hours in volunteer time to participating organizations. In an era where volunteerism is much needed, this is welcome news for many nonprofits for the coming year.

In this season of gratitude, we reflect on the work that happens in our community, often without many of us knowing. Our nonprofit community provides important social services and opportunities that benefit our entire region. We're thankful for their incredible contributions and celebrate their success during North State Giving Tuesday. Together with our sponsors and partners, the Community Foundation provided the opportunity for giving, but it is the work and giving hearts in our communities that always makes this event a memorable experience.

On behalf of the Board and Staff of the Community Foundation, we extend our gratitude to all the participating nonprofits and to over 8,100 generous donors from near and far that supported them on Giving Tuesday. We thank you for demonstrating your confidence in the Community Foundation and trusting us with your gifts on their behalf.

Look for a detailed Community Report about 2020 North State Giving Tuesday early in the new year; thank you for reinforcing that the North State is a great place to call home!

– Kerry Caranci, CEO, Community Foundation of the North State

Museum thanks

The Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum Board of Directors and the Giving Tuesday committee members would like to express a heartfelt thank you to our wonderful supporters. We were overjoyed that we met and exceeded our fundraising goals on Giving Tuesday.

Through this fundraiser and through the many years our museum has been active, our community has demonstrated that we can achieve wonderful things when everyone works together.

We look forward to the time when we can open our doors and share our exhibits with everyone.

The museum will continue to post our community stories through social media and emails.

To receive them contact the museum by email at: museum@mtshastamuseum.com

Or find these stories on our Facebook page “Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum.”

– Jean Nels - Executive Director; Linda Siegel – Store Manager, Board Member; Wanda Welbourn – Docent Volunteer and Graphic Designer

Chemtrails

Edward Snowden’s recent book, “Permanent Record,” is available at Mt. Shasta Library. In this book and in an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, he said that even with his access to the networks of the NSA, CIA and Military, he could not find anything to verify chemtrails.

From his book: “In case you were wondering: yes, man did land on the moon. Climate change is real. Chemtrails are not a thing.”

We need a government with people of integrity and honesty. Hopefully President-elect Biden will pardon Edward Snowden and use his talents in his administration.

– Ron Otrin, Mount Shasta

Is Democracy working?

In response to both Tom Laurent’s letter of Nov. 25 and Cal Platt’s letter of Dec. 2, I reflect on my recent experience at the polls as an example of our ability to come together for common cause for good.

As a regular poll worker, in the hyper-polarized atmosphere leading up to the election, with unlawful yard sign thefts occurring on both sides, I had been concerned we might encounter animosity and conflict inside and outside the polling place. My experience on election day was one of relief and a reminder that given an opportunity to freely participate in the core institution of our democracy, the right to vote for the leaders of our government, everyone rose to the occasion participating with civility and respectful behavior.

Many are unaware poll workers are selected to represent political diversity across the political spectrum, including Democratic, Republican and Independents, allowing for a good mix in every precinct.

Although the day began with some tension evident between a few poll workers representing opposing parties, having taken an oath to uphold both the U.S. and California’s Constitution, we quickly became focused on our primary task of providing a fair election in accordance with the rules set out by the county Registrar of Voters (ROV) and the Secretary of State.

In short order, we became a team, working side by side, without regard for our co-workers political affiliations – also true for the overwhelming majority of polling places across the country and since during recounts in states with both Democratic and Republican leadership.

I believe that when politically diverse communities are focused on common goals, guided by shared principles and a positive vision for our future, we will succeed. Humanity will win when we take a stand for the collective good of our families, our communities, our country and the world, in co-creating a shared future guided by the principles of our democracy, our diverse faiths, philosophies, and political perspectives.

I know both Cal Platt and Tom Laurent as honorable, generous, contributing members of our community and I am thankful our democracy has room for us all.

– Carolyn Miller, Mount Shasta