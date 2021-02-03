Letters to the Editor, Feb. 3, 2021

Mount Shasta Herald

Lessons from 2020

This has been a year of mixed curses and blessings. A year of pandemic death, social unrest and increasing political divisions. A year of political acts that are praised by some and cursed by others. A year of unprecedented prosperity for some and poverty and hardships for others. A year that proves that high political office is not synonymous with intelligence and competence.

We also learned and benefited from this year. We learned the value of friendship and caring for others. We learned to look at how our actions affect the world, both the present and the future. We learned that our casual actions could have long-term effects. We learned that how we treat our bodies could affect our families, friends and neighbors. We learned that what we believe is largely dependent on what radio and TV stations we listen to. We learned that most major problems have several causes, not just one.

This year has been a big learning experience. Hopefully we can learn and benefit from this past year and not make the same mistakes again.

– Neil Posson, Mount Shasta

What could we do better?

Re: Mount Shasta Planning Commission and City Council’s recent approvals for a metal building and parking lot on Pine Street, opposite Mercy Hospital upon natural wetlands –

The Earth is our mother.

Water is the blood of our Earth.

Wetlands are the lungs of our water.

Yes, “we” may have permission from regulatory agencies.

However, let us become informed.

Wetlands are important for climate change mitigations, as by carbon sequestration.

Asphalt parking lot? Dead lungs!

What could we do better?

What about the Headwaters?

Get sewer project funded for Nixon Road/Spring Hill Road. Almost (lacking two votes) happened in the early 90s.

No cars! Walk or bike to school (Remember climate change?)

Buildings at City Park were originally for education.

Mount Shasta landscape architect Tom Hesseldenz’s pathway design for our walk/bike safely from town to city park is ready for completion.

Create curriculum focusing on our most valuable product: pure water!

Let our Earth Mother’s lungs breathe!

So, let’s get the $$ together for our children’s Earth future.

We don’t have to hear “Deep Throat” say “Follow the money!”

We can imagine the best, then create the $$$$ pipes to bring funding for a prototype Planet~Water project!

Let’s make America great again!

And let's bring it back better!

– “Grandma” Gayin Linx, Mount Shasta

Thanks to the Post Office

I’d like to take a moment and thank the United States Post Office staff of Mount Shasta.

Their jobs continue to demand more and more of them with deteriorating delivery trucks, and a fraction of the needed employees to handle their routes and increased parcels.

Like many of us, we’ve all been impacted in our line of work in handling this pandemic. Our jobs and the public demand more than we can give in any given shift.

USPS has been asked to handle more deliveries than ever, as we increase our online shopping to avoid in-person shopping, the work being asked of them has grown exponentially, and they still have to get themselves home safely to their respective families at the end of the night.

I’ve found myself frustrated at times with packages not getting delivered and asking the Post Master Jessika for answers. Only then I learned that they are struggling to fill routes and get out this high parcel volumes, day to day. I understand why some could be upset but it’s really out of their control and we need to be mindful of what we are asking of them.

I know that many of these carriers work long past closing time keeping up with the mail for all of us. Jessika the Post Master has been seen delivering mail in her own vehicle in the event that it is needed.

I recently saw a social media post inquiry about someone who got mail in this last storm ... it hit me hard to read some of the comments from our community members being so unreasonable as if they are intentionally not doing their jobs.

The snow shut down I-5 so no mail or freight was even getting here from Redding or Medford so that they could do delivery. The condemnation was over the top.

We need to remember these carriers are our neighbors. They are trying to do the best they can with what they’ve got. My suggestion would be for you to get a PO box or ask for a mail hold when there are storms and you can pick it up as you can, lighten their load, lend them a hand.

Be kind. Be courteous. Be helpful. Clear your mailbox, have a clear and walkable path for them, and be OK with delays. It’s the least you can do for them.

– Sara Montgomery, Lake Shastina

CSPAN

One year ago while watching the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump in the Senate, I switched the channel over to Fox to see if their coverage was the same. It wasn’t. During the time I watched Fox, the screen was split. The trial video was visible on half the screen without trial audio, the Fox anchor was visible on the other half the screen. Fox carried the audio of the Fox anchor, not the trial audio.

A suggestion for regular Fox watchers, if you wish to hear the full audio of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, watch it through CSPAN.

– Tom Scovill, Mount Shasta

