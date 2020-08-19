Ladies pickleball tourney is Aug. 26 in Mount Shasta

Staff reports

The inaugural Siskiyou Ladies Pickleball Tournament, scramble-style, will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the new Mount Shasta Resort courts.

Organizers hope that women from both north and south county who have taken a liking to the sport will attend for the purely recreational/social play day.

'This will be the second “intentionally small” tournament held to promote play and raise funds for the new court. Scramble proceeds from the entry fee ($10), the sale of brand new hot pink visors with the Club logo, and a 25/25/50 raffle will continue to fill the court coffers.

Spectators are welcome, just bring a mask and a chair and keep social distance.

Contact Susan Waller at (530) 859-3294 for more information.