The Lesson Tee: Getting the long putts closer

Ben Alexander

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

One of the greatest things about the game of golf is that we’re always trying to get better – to play better and to score lower.

For many of us hitting from the fairway, if we hit the green at all, we will usually have a putt that’s well over 30 feet away from the flag stick.

Now, think about it: even when you watch a PGA golf tournament on TV, pros don’t often get within 10 feet of the hole. Most of the time, they have to putt from 30, 40 or even 50 feet away.

My tip of the week here is my four foot drill, in which you place 10 tees in the ground in a four foot circle around the hole.

When you practice from a long distance from the hole, your visual kicks in, seeing a larger target around the hole with a bunch of tees making the target easier to hit.

Practice from a variety of different distances to get a feel for your putt. Then when you’re out on the golf course for your round of golf, you have trained your visual eye to see the tees around the hole, making the target larger.

Have fun, and see ya on the first tee!

Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Resort. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and was nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year. To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.