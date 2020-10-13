The Lesson Tee: The knees are a motor

Ben Alexander

I just finished a lesson with a golfer at Lake Shastina a few days ago – a fairly new player – and of course we started with the basics of grip posture and ball position. Then we started hitting a few golf ball to see where he was in his golfing.

While I was watching him hit golf ball after golf ball I saw right away he was using his arms 100%, almost swinging with straight legs and no lower body motion at all.

We PGA golf professionals we call this an “arm swing,” which causes all kinds of problems but new golfers do this very naturally.

Imagine one of the San Francisco Giants players trying to hit the baseball when they’re at bat with two straight legs and using all upper body – not good.

So here is your tip of the week: When you’re getting ready to hit your golf shot, keep your knees flexed and imagine you have two mini cymbals, about the size of a butter plate, on the inside of your knees. Now when you make your down swing, (for right handers) try to hit your left knee with your right knee: bang the cymbals.

With this idea, use your knees on the back swing and on the down swing while swinging your arms back and through. Keep your lower body moving along with your upper body to have an efficient golf swing.

See ya on the first tee!

Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Resort. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and was nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year. To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.

