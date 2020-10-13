This woman's feat was first ever in Whinging world

Staff reports

On Sept. 28, Mount Shasta’s Angela Auxter did something that’s never been done before in a Whing Golf game. She hit a hole in one 17th hole at the Mount Shasta Resort.

The game’s creator, John Fryer, said it was an exciting accomplishment and recently presented Auxter with a plaque commemorating the moment.

Fryer, with his family, developed the Mt. Shasta Resort and its golf course, built on a former air-strip. The family no longer owns the resort, but Fryer maintained his love of the game and wondered what he could do to help golf course owners out of their financial difficulties – golf was faltering as a sport. Participation fell to 24 million in 2017 after peaking at 30 million in 2003.

Fryer, a former engineer envisioned a game played on a golf course using a “Whinger” to throw the ball rather than a golf club to hit it. He had to design, build, and test numerous models before coming up with the Whinger, a light metal rod with a poly-carbonate cup that holds a golf ball.

A good Whing can travel 120 to 150 yards. The player can then toss the ball onto the green, usually with an underhand motion, and then putt it in. Scored like golf to par, a game usually consists of nine holes. Young and old can play and it requires only a Whinger, a putter, and a golf ball.

Fryer has been trying to spread the game, but golf is a tradition-bound sport and many course-owners, even those with money woes, are reluctant to try the game despite the extra folks it would bring to their fairways.

Still, about 15 courses have bought into the game, welcoming Whingers. Most are in the west but courses in Pennsylvania have also signed up.

The Mt. Shasta Resort supports Whinging. If you’re interested, Google “Whing Golf” for their homepage and a video showing how the sport is played.