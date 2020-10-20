Hut hut! Flag football's a hit with Siskiyou youth

Siskiyou Flag Football is in full swing, with a total of 27 teams – including 11 from south county, with 212 kids from 1st to 8th grade.

Siskiyou Flag football board president Jon Cox who is also the head softball coach at College of the Siskiyous, said teams are small, with seven or eight players each, so they can try to maintain social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league has grown, whether from popularity or because it is one of the only activities available during the pandemic; last year 167 kids from throughout Siskiyou County took part.

“It’s a huge increase for us,” Cox said. “Thankfully we have had a lot of help and support.”

To keep the league low risk, spectators are encouraged to maintain social distance, teams were kept small and each team only uses their own ball.

Due to the increase in teams, there was a need for more coaches, said Cox, and parents quickly volunteered to coach teams, which was a tremendous help.

The season was condensed from nine weeks to six weeks, and began the first week of October.

Games are being held Monday through Thursday at locations throughout Siskiyou County. This Saturday there will be a Jamboree tournament in Weed.

Cox said it’s important for kids to remain active and have a positive social outlet like flag football.

“I love seeing the kids back out again and being able to see their friends again,” said Cox. “It means a lot to see them out here again having fun.”