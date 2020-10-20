The Lesson Tee: They can't hit it straight, either

When I was teaching golf in Pebble Beach for almost 30 years I had a dream job and the best part of it was meeting new golfers who enjoy the game like I do.

They’re all trying to get better, which is what all PGA tour players try to do as well. One of the most common phrases I hear over and over when a golfer is hitting the driver is, “I didn’t hit it straight!”

My answer might seem strange but I tell them most tour players don’t hit their driver straight very much either.

Next time you watch a PGA Tournament watch how the tour player hits his driver: the ball will land on the left side of the fairway, the right side of the fairway, sometimes in the middle and gosh, sometimes the ball will land in the trees or the rough.

So the reality is tour players don't hit it straight more than 50% of the time. If a tour player can’t hit it straight every time, what makes you think you can? Say to yourself, “Hey, I hit my driver in play and I’m not in trouble.” What this will do for you is take pressure off your driver.

You don’t have to hit it straight – just hit it in play. Have fun and I will see ya on the first tee!

Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Resort. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and was nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year. To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.