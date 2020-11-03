COS Eagles standout Ashley Cox ready to play one more season

It has been a bit of a change of pace for Ashley Cox this fall.

For the previous two years at College of the Siskiyous in Weed, Cox, a 2018 Yreka High School graduate, was a three-sport standout in volleyball, basketball and softball.

After completing her eligibility in volleyball and basketball, the COS softball season was cut short in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashley and other sophomores playing spring sports were given one more year of eligibility.

Cox decided to return. An excellent student who earned All-Academic State honors completed her AA degree in May, and she is working to complete a second degree this year in kinesiology.

Cox finished the shortened softball season with a .566 batting average with 31 RBIs, and three home runs.

Cox is a busy person who also works at the Siskiyou Family YMCA and helps out coaching a Siskiyou Flag Football team, and with other youth sporting events such as refereeing.

It’s been different this year having only one sport to juggle, Ashley said.

She said in the past, she’d sometimes go to three practices in one day. Now she’s got just one.

“It’s been a great change for me. It’s good to be able to concentrate on only one sport, but I liked being busy and doing something new.”

But, Ashley admitted with a laugh, “I think my body is thanking me for sure.”

Head COS softball coach Jon Cox, Ashley’s dad, said as both a coach and a dad it has been nice to have another year coaching Ashley. He said she was having a really strong season last spring, and is glad she was able to gain another year of eligibility.

She said that she is a hard worker who does all the little things well and works hard in all aspects of the game.

“I think it’s in her blood,” he said, saying she has been playing the sport since she was little and has been exposed to sports like softball since she was young.

Jon Cox said his daughter has always been a person that is hardworking and committed and he’s excited to see what she can achieve on the softball field this spring with her “putting her full attention” to the sport.

“I’m proud of her and how she carries herself on and off the field,” Jon Cox said.

Ashley said it has been a great experience working with the team this fall preparing for the upcoming season.

“I'm looking forward to being able to play again,” she said.

In what turned out to be the final game of the year last season, Cox reinjured a right shoulder injury she suffered in high school which required surgery in May.

She said the doctors told her it would take about six months for it to heal.

Ashley said it has healed well and she expects to be good to go when the season begins in March.

Cox is currently looking at four-year schools and hopes to continue to play softball on either the NCAA Division II or NAIA level.

“I’m ready to move on and be able to finish my education,” she said. “I’m ready for anything.”

Ashley plans to major in physical education or kinesiology.

Cox said it has been a wonderful and positive experience being coached by her dad. Seeing how knowledgeable he is about the sport and how well he treats all his players is an inspiration to her.

“He’s compassionate to his players and knows the game so well,” Ashley said. “He works so hard to make everyone on the team feel at home.”

She said many of her teammates come from out of the area so it’s great her dad, fellow coaches and players do their part not to make them feel as homesick and make them feel welcome.