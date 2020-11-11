The Lesson Tee: Regrip your clubs

I started playing golf when I was 12 years old and received my first set of golf clubs as a gift from a friend.

Oh, the clubs were 30 years old but as a young golfer, I thought I had just won the lottery. Oh my, back then we didn’t have a lottery but you know what I mean.

The golf clubs were a set of Spalding irons and woods and a golf bag that looked like it had just been through combat – but they were mine.

The grips on the clubs were worn out and never been changed and we didn’t have the money to do any upgrade on my clubs. Fast forward to today. Golfer’s grips will not and do not last forever, so as golfers we need to do regular maintenance with our golf clubs.

This means changing the grips on a regular basis. PGA Professionals change grips usually once a year, sometimes twice a year, depending on how much we play.

But as weekend golfers, you should change your grips every three years because even if you don’t use them very much they will dry out and crack.

If you do play a lot of golf, like people do here at Lake Shastina Resort, change the grips often.One good thing about having a good grip on your golf club is that it gives you better feel in your hands when you grip the club – and golf is all about feel when you hit the shot.

I was giving a lesson to a student the other day and asked him how long they’ve had their clubs. He said about 10 years. I said wow, 10 years without changing the grips – and believe me, they looked worn. So change your grips, take care of your golf equipment and your equipment will take care of you.

Have fun and I’ll see ya on the first tee.

Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Resort. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and was nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year. To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.