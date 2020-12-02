The Lesson Tee: There are many grips in golf

Rod Sims

The Lesson Tee

Back in the day, and it was not all that long ago, we featured the “Vardon Grip,” the “baseball grip,” the slip knot grip, the overlap grip, the under lap grip, and the reverse overlap grip, just to confuse all the golf experts out and about.

Recently, PGA tour players have been trying out some new styles of grips just to try and shake things up a little. For example, I could not help but notice Robert Streb had implemented the ten finger grip with his driver and won the tournament last week down in Florida.

My good friend, Rudy, always seems to notice what I seem to notice. No leaf is left unturned by accident.

I find it very interesting that PGA Tour veterans like Mike Reid and others go back to their old stand-by instincts.

I also noticed that Robert has been practicing at the far end of the range lately.

There was a rumor going around that Mike Reid was going to drive on up here to practice with one of his sons. Nothing confirmed as yet.

By the way, I did order some new graphite golf shafts that we intend to try out very soon with some new bubbles. The next few months should prove to be very productive in our experimental research.

Robert Meyer has been with Taylor Made a number of years and will also be venturing this way soon to help us with a new project.

Getting involved in research and development in the golf business is always an exciting step in one’s career. I will keep all of my students and good friends posted of any new developments.

Rod Sims is the PGA Teaching Professional at Mount Shasta Resort. He would love to hear from you. Rod can be reached at (209) 329-5634.