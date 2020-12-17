The Lesson Tee: A drill to prepare you for golfing in the winter

Ben Alexander

The Lesson Tee

Many people – including me – like to play golf all year long, even in the winter months.

For the most part out here at Lake Shastina the course is open and playable. However, when it gets colder we don’t move quite as freely as we do during the summer, and this is where you have to do a little work to keep in better golf condition. this is something you can do at home or on the practice tee.

My tip of the week is this: get your seven iron, place the shaft of the club up against your shoulders, criss crossing your arms and hands to hold the club. What you have done here is taken your arms out of the golf swing.

Now take a golf stance like you’re getting ready to hit a shot and start turning back for your back swing. Make a follow through like you have just finished hitting a golf ball.

This drill works really well to help people create flexibility and keep the golf swing motion working in a good direction during the winter when it’s getting cold.

Have fun and I’ll see you on the first tee!

Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formely taught in Pebble Beach and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Resort. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and was nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year, To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.