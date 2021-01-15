Friday 'Let them play' rallies in Yreka, Mount Shasta encourage resumption of youth sports

People who support ending coronavirus-related restrictions for high school sports will gather at at least two places in Siskiyou County this afternoon at "Let them play" rallies.

Groups will gather at Mount Shasta's City Hall and at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds in Yreka at 4 p.m. Similar rallies will be held at the same time across the state, said John Kennedy, owner of Sportsmen's Den and an avid supporter of youth sports.

"Let our kids play sports safely like they have in over 44 other states," said Kennedy.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear school colors and apparel and athletic uniforms to show schools spirit, according to a flyer about the rally. Signs are welcome, although people are asked to keep messages positive with no political messages.

Masks are also encouraged, organizers said.

